Water main break shuts down 44th Street in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has shut down a portion of a busy thoroughfare in Wyoming.

The city’s public works department says 44th Street SW is closed between Burlingame and Oriole avenues as crews work to repair the break amid frigid temperatures.

The city says a group of nearby condominiums and several commercial businesses are without water until the break can be repaired.

The break was reported Tuesday afternoon.

“Crews are working as quickly as they can to solve the issue so water and traffic can be restored as normal. Please send some warm vibes

their way,” the city added in a post to Facebook late Tuesday evening.

Officials say there is no time frame for when the water main will be fixed.

