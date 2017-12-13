Widespread snow to blanket W. MI Wednesday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you missed out on most of the snow that fell on parts of West Michigan Tuesday, chances are you will see it Wednesday.

Widespread snow is expected to begin falling at 7 a.m., leading to another day of winter storm warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service, which are in effect until 11 p.m.

An Alberta clipper will roll southeastward from Minneapolis Wednesday, right through extreme southern lower Michigan. The system’s direction means the heaviest snow will fall across central and southern lower Michigan.

Snow will intensify Wednesday morning with the heaviest snowfall expected in the afternoon. Snowfall rates at times could be an inch an hour, which will likely lead to more challenging driving.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions | Weather alerts | Closings and delays

If you have travel plans Wednesday afternoon, allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

The snow will begin to ease around mid-evening, from west to east. Expect a slow and slippery rush hour commute.

The heaviest snow is expected to blanket Grand Haven, Grand Rapids and Charlotte to the north. In this area, you’ll likely have to shovel, plow or snow blow 5 to 8 inches. Lesser amounts are expected further south.

Unlike the Tuesday’s system, this is not lake-effect snow; everyone is expected to see some flakes.

The snowy pattern remains intact through Friday. Although Storm Team 8 is not expecting accumulating snow Thursday, another weaker system will arrive Friday that will provide West Michigan with more snow to play in.

Enjoying the snow? We’d love to see it. Share your photos with us by emailing them to ReportIt@woodtv.com.

—-

Online:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

