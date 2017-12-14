2017 best and worst drivers by state: Where MI ranks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan drivers are among the best in the nation, according to a new report released Thursday morning.

Online insurance comparer QuoteWizard has concluded Michigan drivers are the fourth best in the country, behind Rhode Island, Florida and Mississippi.

>>Report: 2017 best and worst drivers by state

The rankings are based on the number of crashes, speeding tickets, driving under the influence offenses, citations and traffic deaths.

The study found Michigan is one of the worst states when it comes to drinking and driving. In 2016, Michigan ranked as the 14th worst in the nation; this year, the study found Michigan moved up to seventh worst for DUIs.

Overall, Americans are getting worse behind the wheel. According to estimates from the National Safety Council, deadly crashes have risen by 14 percent since 2015.

One reason: More people are driving while distracted. According to a report by the Insurance Information Institute, an estimated 660,000 people per day use an electronic device while driving.

The institute also says nearly 3,500 people died because of distracted driving in 2015.

According to the new rankings, California has the worst drivers, followed by Minnesota and Utah.

