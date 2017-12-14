Aquinas College bringing Christmas fun to the court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- This weekend you can bring the whole family out to enjoy some holiday fun at Aquinas College. Christmas is coming to the court during the Aquinas vs. Northwestern Ohio Saturday basketball double-header. If you would like to attend bring a donation for either Kid’s Food Basket or the Salvation Army and your admission if FREE!

The schedule:

12pm-2pm: Meet & greet/photos with Santa

1pm: Women’s Game

3pm: Men’s Game

**Don’t miss special touches like Christmas cookies and holiday punch and caroling by the Aquinas College Choir! Plus wear your best ugly Christmas sweaters and Christmas apparel, with a prize going to the person with the best holiday outfit!

Food drive donations to bring

***FREE ADMISSION to the games with donations to either group

Kids’ Food Basket Wish List Items:

-fruit or applesauce cups/pouches

-granola bars

-cracker packs

-toasted oat cereal

-cheese crackers

-pretzel twists

-snack size zipper bags

Salvation Army

-any non-perishable food items

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

