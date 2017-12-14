Authorities seeking bank robbery suspect in Kzoo Co.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Oshtemo Township Thursday.

It happened at 10:34 a.m. Thursday at the Comerica Bank located at 5080 W Main St. in Oshtemo Township near Kalamazoo.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white male in his 50s with a “crooked nose.” He was wearing a tan Carhart coat and pants with a black hat and dark glasses at the time of the robbery.

After leaving the bank, he entered the passenger side of an older model silver van with windows that went north on Drake Road, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8821 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

