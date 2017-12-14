Boil water advisory over after Wyoming water main break

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory has been lifted for residents near a water main break in Wyoming.

The precautionary advisory was in effect for two neighborhoods near the intersection of 44th Street and Burlingame Avenue, where a 20-inch water main broke Tuesday. Boil water advisories are common after main breaks cause a drop in system pressure that can lead to bacteria in the water.

Some area residents also lost water service for more than 24 hours before it was restored Wednesday.

The break caused the road to be shut down while repairs were underway, but both directions of 44th reopened between Burlingame and Oriole avenues early Thursday evening, days earlier than previously expected.

The break was blamed on the old age of the cast iron water line, which was installed in the mid-1960s.

