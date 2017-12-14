Create your dream space with DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Touching up a room or giving it a whole new look? DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen of Greater Grand Rapids has everything you want to remodel your home, design, functionality and a higher level of professionalism. Plus, the convenience of finding it all in one place.

DreamMaker’s owner, Bob Swift, has spent 35 years working with a local retailer in buying and selling, five years working in the business selling products, and has a passion for home remodeling. Him, his wife Becky, and their daughter Corinne and husband Justin are excited to serve the local community.

CONTACT:

Email: remodel@dreammakergr.com

Cal: 616-632-2284

Address: 4658 West River Drive, Grand Rapids

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

