Don’t struggle with your utility bills this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Winter has officially hit West Michigan and the freezing temperatures have arrived. For many families the cost of keeping the heat on hits close to home. If you need help with your utility bills there is help. Consumers Energy is working to connect customers with a number of non-profits across the state to provide assistance funding and programs to make sure customers struggling with their utility bills get the help they need this winter.

Ways to get help with heating bills

Call 2-1-1

Visit www.mi211.org for a referral to the nearest helping agency

