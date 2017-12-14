Experts predict bright future for W. MI economy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The financial picture for 2018 is looking bright in West Michigan.

During The Right Place annual economic outlook event Thursday, it was announced the economy is expected to grow again after several years of positive growth.

West Michigan has had one of the most active economies in the last several years, and that trend should continue.

However, the area is lacking an important part of expanding the economy: talented employees to fill positions.

“Manufacturers tell us what we would make more product, we would buy more machinery,” said Tim Mroz, vice president of marketing at The Right Place. “We would expand but we can’t find the talent to run the machinery.”

