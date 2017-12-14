Foster family welcomes daughter home during Adoption Day

Related Coverage 39 kids get families during Kent County Adoption Day





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Smiles painted the faces of hundreds of people inside the Kent County Courthouse Thursday.

The holiday happiness blossomed for the county’s annual adoption day. It’s a big deal for the kids who were forced into foster care following situations of neglect or abuse.

Courthouse officials told 24 Hour News 8 more than 20 children are now in permanent homes.

Lilya Carr, 2, was one of those kids.

She spent 808 days in foster care waiting for her adoption to be official.

However, her relationship with parents Renee and James is nothing new. They have fostered her since she was three months old.

They told Judge Kathleen Feeny when things didn’t work out for Lilya to return to her biological parents, the next decision was a piece of cake.

“Sometimes things choose you,” James Carr said. “Renee and I weren’t looking to grow our family when Lilya came into our lives, but make no mistake, Lilya chose us.”

She is their third child, but her older sisters didn’t need a ceremony to know their sisterhood was real.

“They call each other real sisters because they just… this is their family,” Renee said.

The trio will now be sisters for life.

“Everybody just kind of fits in. They’re sisters,” James added.

After a long journey to get here, her parents look forward to what lies ahead.

“I couldn’t be more honored, humbled, and proud every time I come home and she yells ‘daddy.'” James told the judge. “She’s the first at the door greeting me with a hug. Life without Lilya was not an option for me.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

