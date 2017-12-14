Grand Haven hits $1M milestone to restore pier catwalk

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Christmas came early to Grand Haven, which now has enough money to restore its iconic catwalk.

The Grand Haven Area Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the $1 million milestone in a Thursday Facebook post.

The catwalk has been missing from the south pier since August 2016, when it was hauled away ahead of a $2.6 million pier repair project.

Upgrades to the historic south pier were funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. However, the city has to rely completely on private donations to renovate the catwalk, which hasn’t had any major improvements since the 1950s, according to city manager Pat McGinnis.

The Save the Catwalk campaign was $400,000 short of its fundraising goal in May, delaying repairs to and the return of the steel structure.

City officials say they’re still accepting donations online to maintain the catwalk for the years to come.

McGinnis previously said the city plans to open the lighthouses for public tours for the first time ever after the pier is reopened and the catwalk is back.

