Grand Rapids closes Mt. Vernon Ave. for study

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids is shutting down a stretch of road through Grand Valley State University’s downtown campus until the spring.

Starting Saturday, Mt. Vernon Avenue will be blocked off from W. Fulton Street south to Watson Street. The closure is expected to remain in effect until May.

You’ll be able to get to the GVSU parking lots off Mt. Vernon from Front Street or from Watson Street via Winter Avenue.

The closure is part of a study that aims to provide information about campus planning and transportation. The goal is that it will make it easier to get between GVSU buildings and walk and cycle near the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Fulton, which will be a major stop for the bus rapid transit Laker Line. That line is not yet up and running.

The city will be collecting public comment on the closure later.

