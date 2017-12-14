GRPD officers make donation to toy drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police officers took part in the season of giving Thursday.
Several officers met up at a Grand Rapids Meijer and purchased toys to donate to a Grand Rapids radio station’s “Stuff-A-Bus” campaign.
The officers bought the gifts using their own money and were able to purchase more toys thanks to the donation of a $100 gift card from the store manager at the Meijer at 28th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.
The Grand Rapids Fire Department has also donated to the cause.