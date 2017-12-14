KDPS: Woman accused of stabbing man, child

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was arrested on an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a man and a child in Kalamazoo, police say.

The assault happened at a residence in the 900 block of Clarence Street, south of E. Vine Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers called there around 5 p.m. Thursday found a 35-year-old man with stab wounds to the torso.

Shortly thereafter, an 11-year-old boy who also had a stab wound was brought to the emergency room.

The suspect is a 28-year-old woman who has a domestic relationship with the victims, police said. Her name was not released Thursday. She was jailed on two counts of assault with intent to murder.

The victims remained at Bronson Methodist Hospital Thursday evening. Their conditions were not included in a release from KDPS.

