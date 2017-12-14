Man shot by Wyoming police charged

Related Coverage Man shot by police was alone, has criminal past

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man shot by a Wyoming police officer after a potential domestic dispute is facing three felony charges.

Casey Quinnlan was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm in a building and one count of killing an animal Thursday.

Discharging a firearm in a building has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Killing an animal has a maximum penalty of four years and/or a $5,000 fine.

The incident occurred around 3:13 a.m. Tuesday on the 4100 block of Crooked Tree Road SW after police responded to reports of an argument inside an apartment, police said.

Police said officers made contact with Quinnlan, who was armed.

Investigators have not disclosed details on what led up to the shooting. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

The officer who fired his weapon was put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is normal police procedure.

A date for an arraignment hearing has not been set.

