Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Newaygo Thursday evening.

The woman killed was identified by police as 53-year-old Gayle Kuiper of Newaygo.

Authorities say she was trying to cross M-82/82nd Street near South Park Street around 7:20 p.m. when the crash happened, according to the Newaygo Police Department. The medical examiner’s office was called to the scene.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday night that weather was not a contributing factor in the crash.

The Newaygo Fire Department, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and LIFE EMS all responded to the crash scene.

