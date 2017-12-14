Police: Drug deal leads to shooting; 1 arrested

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police arrested a man after an apparent drug deal led to a shooting Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Majestic Street SE, west of Madison Avenue.

The Kentwood Police Department says two men argued during an attempted drug deal, at which point one of them pulled a gun and shot the other. The shooter ran off and the victim drove away. By the time officers were called to the scene, both were gone.

Investigators later found the suspect at a nearby home and arrested him on outstanding warrants A woman at the house was also arrested on a warrant. Police say that when officers searched the home, they found two handguns and drugs.

The victim, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was found later at a home in Grand Rapids.

The suspect faces five charges, including armed robbery and assault with intent less than murder. His name was not released Wednesday pending arraignment.

