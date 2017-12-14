Report: MSP looking at MT remains in Skelton case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking into whether human remains found in a shed in Montana may have a link to the case of three missing brothers from southeast Michigan, the Detroit NBC affiliate is reporting.

MSP investigators working the case of Tanner, Alexander and Andrew Skelton want more information about a box containing the bones and teeth of three children that was found in a shed in Missoula, Montana, in September, according to WDIV.

KTVQ out of Billings, Montana, reported earlier this week that the three children were between the ages of 2 and 4, 5 and 8, and 6 and 10.

Tanner, Alexander and Andrew Skelton were 5, 7 and 9, respectively, when they went missing.

The brothers were last seen at their father’s home in Morenci, near the Michigan-Ohio border, on Nov. 26, 2010. Their father, John Skelton, previously told authorities he gave the boys to an unidentified group to protect them from their mother. Authorities say they think the brothers are dead, and their mother told a Toledo, Ohio newspaper in 2015 that she thinks so, too.

John Skelton is serving 10-15 years in prison for unlawful imprisonment in the boys’ disappearance.

