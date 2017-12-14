Wahlburgers coming to MI Meijer locations

Related Coverage VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg spotted in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wahlburgers restaurants are making their way to Meijer locations around Michigan.

The Grand Rapids-based company announced a partnership Thursday with Performance Institute and Wahlburgers, businesses co-founded by actor Mark Wahlberg.

In a release, the company said there will be Wahlburgers restaurants in new and exisiting Meijer locations around Michigan in the future. Meijer will also sell Performance Institute products at all its locations and select locations will have Wahlburgers food trucks outside the store.

Wahlberg will make appearances at stores Friday in Taylor and Royal Oak to promote the relationship.

