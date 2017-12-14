Women sentenced in deadly Barry Co. hit-and-run crash

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Middleville woman is going to prison for her role in a hit-and-run death of a bicyclist in June.

Kelleigh Hobbs, 29, was sentenced to 3-15 years in prison, according to court records.

Carla Reiffer, 40, was killed when she was struck on her bicycle while riding on Whitneyville Road in Thornapple Township.

Hobbs had only had her license for a few weeks before the crash after a history of suspensions and revocations starting as a teenager in 2007 for driving with alcohol in her system, according to Michigan Secretary of State.

Hobbs previously pleaded no contest to one charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death in a plea deal. Charges for a moving violation causing death and possession of marijuana were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

