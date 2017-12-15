AAA: 3.5M from Michigan to travel over Christmas, New Year’s

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA projects that nearly 3.5 million people from Michigan are expected to travel over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The auto club released its annual forecast this week, saying Michigan will see a 3.4 percent increase from last year’s holiday period. It’s the highest total volume since AAA began tracking such data in 2001.

Mirroring national estimates, AAA says most will travel by personal vehicle. Those motorists are expected to see higher gas prices than last year. Michigan’s average price for a gallon of self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is around $2.49, up 20 cents from a year ago.

The holiday travel period runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting by research firm IHS Markit.

