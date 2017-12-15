Drive-thru surprise: Holland police give away free drinks

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Biggby customers were greeted with a sweet treat from Holland public safety officers Friday morning.

Many patrons were surprised to find the officers behind the counter, handing out dozens of hot drinks for free. The Holland Department of Public Safety teamed up with Biggby of Holland for the event.

“It’s connecting with people in a non-complaint driven basis in an area that they would not normally see us or talk to us. And the looks that we get when people come through the drive-thru and when they come in, again it’s priceless,” said Sgt. Larry Matzen.

This is the second act of kindness the public safety department has taken part in this week. Earlier, they pumped free gas at Quality Car Wash.

Next week, officers plan to host a shop with a cop event at Meijer to help families in need this holiday season.

