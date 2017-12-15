Grand Rapids Drive acquire 2 guards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two new faces will be joining the Grand Rapids Drive soon after moves made by the team Friday.

The team acquired guards KJ McDaniels and Marcus Thornton, and waived Malcom Bernard and Zeke Marshall to make room on the roster.

McDaniels was the No. 32 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers after three seasons at Clemson, where he was named first team All-ACC and Defensive Player of the Year. He has spent time with the 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

He will wear No. 11 as a member of the Drive and will join the team in time for Friday’s game against the Delaware 87ers.

Thornton was a second round selection of the Miami Heat in the 2009 draft and has gone on to play for multiple teams since then. In 483 career games, Thornton is averaging 11.9 points per game.

