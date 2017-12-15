GRPD Union: Police chief ‘no longer a leader we can trust’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The union that represents the rank and file officers of the Grand Rapids Police Department posted a strong rebuke to the police chief’s statements surrounding the handcuffing of an 11-year-old girl.

The post came after the police chief made comments about the handling of an incident where a child was handcuffed as officers searched for an attempted homicide suspect.

Chief David Rahinsky said the screams of the little girl being cuffed made him nauseous. He called the officers’ actions inappropriate that night.

“The men and women of the GRPOA are nauseated as well on how the chief handled this,” read a posting on the union’s Facebook page. “His statements in the news conference have caused unrepairable damage. He can no longer be considered a leader we can trust.”

The comment was written in a post sharing a 24 Hour News 8 story from Wednesday in which retired police officer Mike Ellis publicly condemned the chief’s remarks.

“Well said Mr. Ellis,” the post began. “Thanks for sharing your opinion and for your many years of service to West Michigan.”

Another high ranking officer in the department has also apparently gone public against the chief’s remarks. A post on a page entitled “Friends of GRCops” was attributed to Grand Rapids Police Capt. Mike Maycroft who leads the union for the departments command officers.

“We, as a department, are taking it on the chin unfairly and without the whole story being told. My prayers for my fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement is that they continue to stay focused, stay safe, and rely on the excellent training they receive here at GRPD,” the post read. “The same officers being vilified and unfairly critiqued in the media ad nauseum would lay down their life for any one of their detractors if in the performance of their duties it was required. That is a fact and a point that can never be lost on the public we serve.”

The post featured a photo of the wall inside the police department that honors officers who died in the line of duty.

On Friday, Rahinsky addressed the media again on the matter as he released more video from the night the girl was handcuffed. In his latest remarks, he called the efforts of the officers that night “good police work” while still maintaining his concerns about the 11-year-old girl being handcuffed.

Rahinsky has said he did not intend his remarks to show a lack of support for his officers.

The posting on the GRPOA page was shared several times with one retired officer making his displeasure known with a bold suggestion.

Ed Hillyer worked for GRPD from 1978 to 2005, according to his Facebook page.

“It may very well be a time for a vote of no confidence with this chief,” he wrote.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

