Home for sale: 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, no PFAS

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The online listing for the home for sale on Chandler Drive NE raves about frosted window panes, five bedrooms and its “breathtaking views of a 2-acre winter wonderland.”

But even before describing all of that, there’s this:

“PFAS ENVIRONMENTAL test 9-27-17 shows NON DETECTED!!! JUST INSTALLED COMPLETE HOME FILTRATION SYSTEM.”

The home at 7370 Chandler Dr NE, listed at $359,750, is in the House Street NE dump zone, where PFAS, a likely carcinogen, has spread from an old Wolverine Worldwide dump.

In this area, some home sellers fortunate enough to have clean wells are hoping the lack of PFAS will be a big selling point.

“In this case, because the area is so impacted and it’s something that’s being featured on the news and discussed a lot in public, especially in that area, we felt it was best to just put that information right up front,” said realtor Kevin Yoder, who has the listing on Chandler.

In fact, the online listings for three of the four homes for sale in the contamination zone include their PFAS status — specifically, their lack of PFAS.

At one of those three homes, on Herrington Avenue, it’s even posted outside on a handmade sign: “PFAS NOT DETECTED.”

Don King, the realtor for the fourth house on Steeplebush Lane, said his listing also is PFAS free.

At least two-thirds of the 600-plus homes in the House Street PFAS zone have tested negative for the chemical once used in Scotchgard.

But the wells at more than 200 homes are contaminated, 30 of those over the EPA’s advisory limit.

“I would say if someone did have that, that would pose a problem,” Yoder said.

So far, though, the impact on home sales is unclear.

Since the PFAS scare came to light in October, six homes have sold in the House Street area, most close to their asking price, according to a Target 8 analysis.

That’s about the average over the last five years.

Julie Rietberg, CEO of the Grand Rapids Association of Realtors, said evidence suggests PFAS hasn’t hurt sales or property values.

However, local apprasier John Meyer told Target 8 he expects the PFAS scare will hurt home sales and lower property values in the short term.

But Meyer said he expects values to rebound, especially once the area gets city water. Plainfield Township expects to extend its water pipes there next year.

Yoder agrees.

“I think it would be a better thing to look at it on a house-by-house basis, because if this home has a clean bill of health and, oh, by the way there’s plans on bringing in city water to the area, that would make it a safe bet for anybody looking to buy in that area,” Yolder said.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

