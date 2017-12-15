KCAS Pets of the Week: Vallie and Rocco

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two tail-waggers looking for a second chance are this week’s pets of the week, available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First up is Vallie. She’s a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who came to the shelter when her owners could no longer care for her.

Valley is one delightful pup whose whole body wiggles when she’s happy, which is always. She’d fare best in a home with older, respectful kids.

Next up is Rocco. He’s a 7-year-old Chihuahua whose owners also couldn’t keep him any longer. Rocco is sweet, easy-going and doesn’t mind donning a sweater.

For more information about Vallie, Rocco or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

