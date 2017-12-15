LMCU suspends relationship with Carter Oosterhouse after allegation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A local credit union has suspended its marketing relationship with TV host Carter Oosterhouse following an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Lake Michigan Credit Union announced the suspension Friday afternoon after an article was published on hollywoodreporter.com about an allegation made by a makeup artist who worked with Oosterhouse, a Traverse City native, in 2008.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the makeup artist, Kailey Kaminsky, alleges Oosterhouse coerced her into sex acts while they were working together on “Carter Can,” a lifestyle show on HGTV.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Oosterhouse acknowledged the relationship but said it was “100 percent mutual” according to the article.

Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for Lake Michigan Credit Union released the following statement:

“We take the accusations brought forth against Carter very seriously. In our dealings with Carter, we never witnessed any type of behavior suggested in the allegations and have found him to be a person of character. Lake Michigan Credit Union has a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of harassment committed by or on our employees or our representatives. LMCU is surprised at the allegations brought forth. At this time we’ve made the decision to suspend our marketing relationship pending further investigation into this matter.”

A section about Oosterhouse has been removed from the credit union’s website. A LMCU spokesman says it hasn’t yet been determined what will happen to marketing billboards depicting Oosterhouse.

Oosterhouse gained fame in 2004 when he first appeared on TLC’s “Trading Spaces” as a carpenter. He’s currently a co-host on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

24 Hour News 8’s Evan Dean is working to get more information on this story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates and get the latest on 24 Hour News 8 at 5.

