Loathe lines? McDonald’s now delivering in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan fast food lovers, rejoice: McDonald’s has partnered with UberEATS to deliver orders to your doorstep.

The fast food chain officially launched its McDelivery service in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Detroit Friday.

The announcement came eight days after Uber announced it was launching its food delivery service in Grand Rapids.

WHERE YOU CAN ORDER

More than 80 McDonalds locations in Michigan are teaming up with UberEats for the service, including the following restaurants in West Michigan:

531 69th St. SW, Byron Township

160 Chicago Drive, Georgetown Township

415 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids

417 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids

5105 28th St. SE, Kentwood

1246 Leonard St. NE, Grand Rapids

1130 W. Fulton St., Grand Rapids

1240 S. Division Ave., Grand Rapids

1100 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids

2980 44th St. SW, Grandville

2824 28th St. SE, Kentwood

1700 44th St. SE, Kentwood

6095 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Kentwood

4315 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Walker

3030 Walker Ave. NW, Walker

2652 Alpine Ave., Walker

3873 S. Division Ave., Wyoming

2727 28th St. SW, Wyoming

1115 Chicago Dr. SW, Wyoming

1221 28th St. SW, Wyoming

920 44th St. SW, Wyoming

5631 Byron Center Ave. SW, Wyoming

HOW IT WORKS

When it comes to McDelivery, Uber customers are already a step ahead for signing up.

McDonald’s customers can order their food and drinks using the UberEats smartphone app or website, using their Uber account. From there, they can track their order as it makes its way to them.

Each order comes with an UberEATS booking fee, but new customers can get $5 off their first McDonald’s delivery by using the coupon code “MICHIGANMCDS.” Now through Dec. 21, Uber is also offering two free deliveries to new users who enter the promo code “MICHIGANEATS.”

TOP REQUESTS

McDonald’s may be known for its burgers, but it’s a famous side that tops the list of most popular delivery foods nationwide:

Fries McChicken Hash browns Big Mac meal McDouble 10 piece Chicken McNuggets meal McFlurry Cheeseburger Double cheeseburger McCafé frappé

Grand Rapids McDonald’s owner and operator Tony Castillo says delivery is one of the top requests of local customers.

More than 7,800 McDonald’s restaurants in 47 countries offer McDelivery.

