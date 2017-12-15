Loathe lines? McDonald’s now delivering in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan fast food lovers, rejoice: McDonald’s has partnered with UberEATS to deliver orders to your doorstep.
The fast food chain officially launched its McDelivery service in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Detroit Friday.
The announcement came eight days after Uber announced it was launching its food delivery service in Grand Rapids.
WHERE YOU CAN ORDER
More than 80 McDonalds locations in Michigan are teaming up with UberEats for the service, including the following restaurants in West Michigan:
- 531 69th St. SW, Byron Township
- 160 Chicago Drive, Georgetown Township
- 415 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids
- 417 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids
- 5105 28th St. SE, Kentwood
- 1246 Leonard St. NE, Grand Rapids
- 1130 W. Fulton St., Grand Rapids
- 1240 S. Division Ave., Grand Rapids
- 1100 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids
- 2980 44th St. SW, Grandville
- 2824 28th St. SE, Kentwood
- 1700 44th St. SE, Kentwood
- 6095 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Kentwood
- 4315 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Walker
- 3030 Walker Ave. NW, Walker
- 2652 Alpine Ave., Walker
- 3873 S. Division Ave., Wyoming
- 2727 28th St. SW, Wyoming
- 1115 Chicago Dr. SW, Wyoming
- 1221 28th St. SW, Wyoming
- 920 44th St. SW, Wyoming
- 5631 Byron Center Ave. SW, Wyoming
HOW IT WORKS
When it comes to McDelivery, Uber customers are already a step ahead for signing up.
McDonald’s customers can order their food and drinks using the UberEats smartphone app or website, using their Uber account. From there, they can track their order as it makes its way to them.
Each order comes with an UberEATS booking fee, but new customers can get $5 off their first McDonald’s delivery by using the coupon code “MICHIGANMCDS.” Now through Dec. 21, Uber is also offering two free deliveries to new users who enter the promo code “MICHIGANEATS.”
TOP REQUESTS
McDonald’s may be known for its burgers, but it’s a famous side that tops the list of most popular delivery foods nationwide:
- Fries
- McChicken
- Hash browns
- Big Mac meal
- McDouble
- 10 piece Chicken McNuggets meal
- McFlurry
- Cheeseburger
- Double cheeseburger
- McCafé frappé
Grand Rapids McDonald’s owner and operator Tony Castillo says delivery is one of the top requests of local customers.
More than 7,800 McDonald’s restaurants in 47 countries offer McDelivery.