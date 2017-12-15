Mario Batali kicked off ABC amid misconduct allegations

Related Coverage Mario Batali tripped up by sexual misconduct allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been kicked off ABC’s “The Chew” amid allegations from several women that he touched them inappropriately.

ABC said that while it was not aware of any inappropriate behavior involving him and the show, the network says “we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct.”

Batali apologized in a statement Monday, and said that “much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.” His representative did not return a message seeking comment Friday.

Batali, who has appeared on “The Chew” since its debut six years ago, oversees several restaurants in a handful of cities. The Food Network had planned to relaunch his show “Molto Mario” next year, but said Monday it would be put on hold.

Batali has a summer home near Northport, in the Traverse City area of Michigan. He’s routinely seen in the area during the summertime, according to his website.

— 24 Hour News 8 contributed to this report.

