Registration open for 2018’s 5/3 River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While race day is still about five months away, registration has opened up for 2018’s Fifth Third River Bank Run.

The 41st River Bank Run, which takes place on May 12, is the country’s largest 25K race. It also includes 5K and 10K events.

Registration is currently available online. To register, visit Fifth Third River Bank Run’s signup site.

>>Photos: Fifth Third River Bank Run 2017

For more information on the race, including training plans and race day details, go to fifththirdriverbankrun.rsuparnter.com.

WOOD TV8 is the broadcast partner of the Fifth Third River Bank Run. On race morning, tune in to WOOD TV8 to watch live race coverage.

