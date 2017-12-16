2 Battle Creek men seriously injured in crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries following a crash Saturday morning.

Police say they came upon a crash that happened in the Urbandale area of Battle Creek around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and N. Cedar Street.

Battle Creek police say that one vehicle traveling east on W. Michigan Avenue attempted to make a left-hand turn onto N. Cedar Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling west on W. Michigan Avenue.

The drivers involved in the crash were residents of Battle Creek, ages 58 and 44-years-old.

Police say one man was taken to Bronson hospital in Kalamazoo and is currently in critical condition.

The other driver was transported to Bronson Battle Creek to be treated for serious injuries.

Both drivers were traveling alone with no other passengers in their vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest updates.

