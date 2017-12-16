Authorities seeking suspect in Kzoo Co. bank robbery

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking assistance in locating a suspect in a bank robbery in Kalamazoo County.

It happened at 11 45 a.m. Saturday at the PNC Bank located at 84 W Michigan Ave. in Galesburg, authorities said.

The suspect walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money and indicated he had a weapon, authorities said. Upon obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene in a grey or silver van that was sitting in the bank’s parking lot with a getaway driver.

Authorities describe the man as a white male in his late 40s to mid-50s standing 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department at 269.383.8821.

