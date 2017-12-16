Cannonsburg Ski Area opens for season

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Skiers and snowboarders in West Michigan received an early holiday gift from Cannonsburg Ski Area.

The Belmont business said it’s the earlierst it has opened in years and that it is a rarity to have the hills open before Christmas.

.@cannonsburgski is officially open for the season! It’s the earliest they’ve opened in years — and a rarity to have the hill ready before Christmas. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/UVOkPWBeWG — Evan Dean (@_EvanDean) December 16, 2017

After back-to-back brutal winters, staff at Cannonsburg Ski Area are hopeful for a long season.

The public has been ready for opening day since the first snowfall.

“I think the day it snowed even just an inch, our phones started ringing off the hook,” said Heather White, who works in the ticket office. “I hope that we have a very snowy winter and that we’re able to be open as much as we can be for everyone.”

