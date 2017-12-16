Environmental activist Erin Brockovich weighs in on PFAS on Daybreak





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of a community meeting Saturday afternoon, environmental activist Erin Brockovich called into Daybreak to discuss getting involved in the PFAS investigation in Kent County.

Brockovich said she was first alerted to the contamination by residents who reached out to her.

She’ll be discussing her years of activism and how it can help affected residents at the 2 p.m. meeting at Comstock Park High School in the gymnasium.

You can listen to what she had to say on Daybreak in the video above.

