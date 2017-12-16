Erin Brockovich speaks with worried residents





COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — The PFAS contamination plaguing Northern Kent County has caught the attention of environmental activist Erin Brockovich.

On Saturday afternoon, she addressed worried residents at Comstock Park High School alongside attorneys from The Miller Law Firm, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, and Weitz & Luxenberg, who have filed a class action lawsuit against Wolverine Worldwide, 3M and Waste Management, Inc.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the toxic tap water investigation

“The haphazard way we dispose of our hazardous wastes, it gets into our water. It affects every single one of us consistently,” Brockovich said. “It continues to happen and I am truly baffled, baffled. It’s 2017 and we’re operating in a very antiquated way and it’s going to have to stop. I worry about my grand children and what their future will be.”

She said messages from residents first alerted her to the contamination. Since then, she’s been doing more work to determine how wide spread the issue is. Simultaneously, she encouraged residents to do their own research.

“You have every right to ask questions. You have every right to get involved,” Brockovich added. “This is your backyard. This is your water. This is your health. This is your future.”

Many residents have done their own research already.

Including Travis Brown, the admin for the Facebook Page “Demand Action from Plainfield Township Regarding Unsafe Drinking Water.”

During the question and answer portion of the meeting, he read a letter he previously posted to the Facebook group questioning outsiders coming into the community.

“Now Wolverine has made national news, (Brockovich) has chosen to appear in our community and promote a law firm,” Brown said.

During the meeting, Wolverine posted an open letter on their website regarding Brockovich’s visit. It detailed steps the company has taken since becoming aware of the contamination.

When asked about the letter Brockovich said, “I appreciate that but the horse left the barn and you’re a little late on that message.”

You can read the entire letter on Wolverine Worldwide’s website.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

