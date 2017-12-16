GR nonprofit builds 1,100 bikes for local youths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 1,000 bicycles were built by 250 volunteers to be given away to children in a West Michigan neighborhood.

Elves & More is a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit is in its 13th year of building bicycles for children. The organization hosted its annual “build day” Saturday to put the bikes together before giving them to children in West Michigan.

The organization aims to give hope to children ages 3 to 16 with the donation.

All the bikes will be donated on Dec. 24 to a neighborhood that has only been revealed to organizers helping with the delivery. Local police and fire departments will escort the delivery vehicles to the location.

In the last 12 years, Elves & More of West Michigan has provided 14,000 new bikes and helmets in addition to 5,000 treasure bags of toys and needed items in 10 Grand Rapids neighborhoods.

To learn more about Elves & More, visit its website.

