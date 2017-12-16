Kentwood woman dies from injuries, husband in custody

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) – Kentwood police are investigating a possible domestic assault that led to the death of a 21-year-old woman.

Officers were dispatched to the Woodland Creek Apartments just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 15th for a report of a domestic assault. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim with multiple cuts on her body. She later died from those injuries.

Police took the woman’s husband into custody.

Kentwood police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for more updates.

