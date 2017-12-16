Photos: 5,500 wreaths laid on veterans’ graves in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A ceremony was held Saturday to honor thousands of fallen veterans at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans cemetery to honor fallen soldiers as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Volunteers placed wreaths at all 5,500 of the grave markers.

Check out some photos from the event.

5,500 wreaths laid on veterans' graves in GR View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Volunteers placed 5,500 wreaths on grave sites of veterans in the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans Cemetary on Dec. 16, 2017 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

