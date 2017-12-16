W. MI Family seeking help finding stolen teddy bear

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A priceless teddy bear was stolen from a Hudsonville family when a thief broke into their daughter’s car.

Jolynn Vanwienen said her daughter found her car was broken into on Saturday around 2 a.m. on Bridge Street in Grand Rapids.

A purse, laptop and backpack were also taken, but Vanwienen says she will count them all as loss if her daughter’s “Seth Bear” is returned.

Vanwienen’s son, Seth, was 10-years-old when he died in a crash 10 years ago.

She said her community rallied together to make teddy bears for her five surviving children, so that they would never have go to without a Seth hug.

“When kids start grieving they just want something that’s tangible and safe and that’s what these bears did for our kids,” said Vanwienen, “She’s had (the bear) since Seth died and really it’s the only thing she has left from him… and just was very close to him.”

Vanwienen said her daughter has never been without her Seth Bear since she was gifted it at Seth’s funeral.

“It’s a very, very special bear and a mom’s heart just wants to get that back for her and have just a little Christmas miracle,” said Vanwienen.

A police report of the break-in was reported to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Vanwienen is asking anyone with information on the missing Seth Bear to call Grand Rapids police at 616.456.3400.

