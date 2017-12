RICHLAND, Mich. (WOOD) – A mother and her baby are resting comfortably today after a scare Friday night.

A crew from the Richland Fire Department were dispatched to Serafino’s Party Store on North 32nd St., when a pregnant woman went into labor.

Officials with Richland Fire confirmed they were called to the scene at 11:56 p.m. and the baby was born within minutes.

An ambulance took the mother and her newborn to a nearby hospital where they are reportedly in good condition.

