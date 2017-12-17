GRPD investigating 2 deaths on West Side





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two men were found dead on the city’s West Side Sunday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were initially called to a residence in the 1200 block of Quarry Avenue NW north of Leonard Street around 8:45 p.m. on a report of a medical emergency after family members discovered the two men unconscious.

On Monday, GRPD identified the men as 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson and his uncle, 41-year-old Christopher Luster. Police say the men lived together at the home.

The causes of the men’s deaths are not yet known; there were no obvious signs of trauma, police said. Autopsies were scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Quarry was blocked off while emergency responders were on the scene.

