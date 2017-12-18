2 arrested for recent Kzoo Co. bank robberies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County authorities say they have arrested two suspects linked to two recent bank robberies.

The first robbery happened Thursday at the Comerica Bank branch on W. Main Street in Oshtemo Township. The second happened Saturday at the PNC Bank branch on W. Michigan Avenue in Galesburg. In both cases, a man robbed the bank and then got into a minivan that someone else was driving.

A Monday release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office did not say where or when the suspects were arrested, nor did it say what led investigators to them.

The suspects’ names have not been made public.

The county prosecutor’s office is expected to review the case Tuesday to determine what charges are appropriate.

