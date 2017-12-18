Ex pleads guilty to murdering Ana Carrillo





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man has admitted to killing the mother of his children, saying in court Monday that he stabbed her in the throat.

Andrew Hudson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence as a fourth-time habitual offender in the death of Ana Marie Carrillo.

Hudson, 39, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 18. Under the terms of a plea agreement, the prosecutor will recommend a sentence of 40 years for the murder charge and that the evidence tampering sentence should run concurrently.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told 24 Hour News 8 that the plea deal was contingent on Hudson leading police to Carrillo’s body, which was found Nov. 9 on Hudson’s mother’s property northeast of Grand Rapids.

“What we decided was in exchange for him turning over the body, we would give him a second-degree murder. We talked with the family; family was OK with that,” Becker said.

He said that stipulation was crucial. Pings off a cellphone tower placed Hudson at Johnson Park in Walker after the murder and police searched for Carrillo’s body there, but came up with nothing.

“For all intents and purposes, we thought the body was there (at Johnson Park). He kind of led us on a wild goose chase. It turns out it was at his mom’s house. But for him letting us know that, I don’t know if we would’ve ever found the body,” Becker said. “I don’t know if we would have ever found the body because … we looked in that area, but they had just had some landscaping done at his mother’s house and there’s a lot of acres there … so I don’t know if we would have ever found the body. And then the victim’s family would have been still wondering at this time.”

Becker said the Carrillo family approved of the deal because they needed closure.

“That was the biggest thing was that we wanted some closure for this family, to have a body for them to lay to rest appropriately,” Becker said.

Carrillo, 35, was last seen alive Sept. 3 as she left to pick up her three children from their father’s home — though investigators say the kids weren’t there. Her death certificate says she died on or about that day at Hudson’s home on Colby Avenue SW north of 40th Street.

Becker said Hudson didn’t tell investigators what happened that day or what led up to the murder, though the two had fought before.

Investigators found blood evidence on Hudson’s truck and in his house, including spatter and smears that a crime scene technician said indicated someone had tried to clean up the mess. Bits of women’s clothing, including the underwire from a bra and buttons, were found in a burn barrel on his property. The button bore the Aeropostale logo — the same brand of clothing Carrillo was last seen wearing.

Hudson’s brother and sister-in-law testified last month that during a family meeting following Carrillo’s disappearance, Hudson said something along the lines of “If they find the body, I’m f***ed.”

Also as part of the plea deal, perjury charges against Hudson, his mother Nancy DeCamp, his father Lyle Hudson and his father’s longtime girlfriend Angela Wilson were dismissed.

–24 Hour News 8’s Sarah Hurwitz contributed to this report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

