Authorities seek tips leading to Kent Co. booze bandit

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips leading to a booze bandit targeting local businesses.

In a Monday post to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says 50-year-old Wade Thompson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for stealing large quantities of liquor from local retailers, totaling about $250 each time.

Thompson is also wanted for violating his parole on previous charges of retail fraud, felonious assault and fleeing and eluding police.

The sheriff’s office says if you spot Thompson, do not approach him. Authorities say he’s known for evading arrest “with no regard for the safety of others.”

Instead, authorities urge you to call 911 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

