Driver gets prison for Ottawa Co. crash that killed grandma





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver who caused the Ottawa County crash that killed a grandmother and seriously injured her 10-year-old grandson is expected to spend at least nine years in prison.

A Grand Haven Circuit Court judge Monday sentenced Cameron Burrows to nine to 40 years in prison for the Jan. 3 crash that killed 65-year-old Sandra DeBoer.

Burrows was supposed to be sentenced in November, but the proceedings were delayed when the judge learned of a previous crash Burrows was involved in that killed a child, from a letter sent to the court.

Burrows previously pleaded no contest to reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious impairment in connection to the crash, which happened on the I-196 business loop at 104th Avenue near Zeeland. Authorities said Burrows ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, killing DeBoer and seriously injuring Gavin DeBoer.

Burrows has a long list of driving violations. His driver’s license was suspended nine times since 2000, and he was convicted of driving when his license was suspended in 2005. The judge said Burrows record factored into his punishment.

“This was not simple negligence that could happen to anybody. This was a conscious disregard of a known risk. You took a chance disregarding other people’s rights, so that’s different than ‘it could happen to anybody,’” said Judge Jon Hulsing.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Burrows had drugs in his system at the time of the deadly Jan. 3 crash.

