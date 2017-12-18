Husband claims self-defense in wife’s stabbing death

Related Coverage Husband faces murder charge in wife’s death

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man who claims he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed and killed his wife was charged with murder Monday afternoon.

Via a video feed during arraignment, 33-year-old Nicklas Sheridan told a judge he understood the open murder charge against him.

“I would like the possibility of bond,” Sheridan told the judge, saying he would agree to surrender his passport and wear an electronic tether if released. “I’m not a threat.”

A detective disagreed, saying Sheridan is a danger and a flight risk. Sheridan said that’s not true. In the end, the judge set Sheridan’s bond at $1 million cash/surety.

An open murder charge can carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

The homicide happened Friday afternoon. Kentwood police were called to Woodland Creek Apartments around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic assault. When officers arrived on scene, they found Sheridan’s wife Breann Sheridan unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. The 21-year old victim died at the scene and police took her husband into custody.

Nicklas Sheridan told police that his wife had pulled a knife on him, according to court documents. He claimed that he was able to get the knife away from her and stabbed her two times in self-defense. In court, he repeated that he acted in self-defense.

Investigators reportedly found blood in several rooms inside the apartment. Breann Sheridan was killed in the bedroom.

Court documents 24 Hour News 8 obtained Monday explained that the victim had defensive stab wounds on her hands. Investigators also found three stab wounds on her body.

Nicklas Sheridan’s mother was inside the apartment when officers arrived at the scene of the homicide, according to court documents. It’s unclear if she played any role in the situation.

The Sheridans, their two young children and Nicklas Sheridan’s mother moved to West Michigan from St. Augustine, Florida about a month and a half ago. Nicklas Sheridan said he has not yet had time to get a job.

Children’s Protective Services has taken custody of the children.

