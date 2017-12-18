MSP: Angel Program for drug addicts active statewide

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police program pairing “angels” with people struggling with drug addiction is now active statewide.

State police say their Angel Program is now operating through all 30 of its posts across Michigan. People with drug problems can visit any MSP post during regular business hours and seek help without fear of arrest or investigation.

If that individual is accepted into MSP’s Angel Program, a professional assesses and places them in a drug treatment program. A community volunteer, known as an “angel,” provides them support and transportation during the process.

MSP Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue says the program is one solution to a drug epidemic that is killing more Michigan residents than car crashes.

The MSP Angel Program launched in October 2016 in Gaylord. It expanded to the Wayland Post earlier this year.

Those interested in donating or volunteering for the program can find more information on the state’s website.

