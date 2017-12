KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County have found a missing woman who did not have her medication.

Jodi Thomas, 21, of Kalamazoo, was found safe around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the Pavilion Estates mobile home community in Pavilion Township, southeast of Kalamazoo. She was reunited with her family, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department

Before she was found, police said Thomas needs medication every day, but didn’t have it with her.

