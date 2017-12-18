Bicyclist hit by pickup and killed on US-31





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck and killed in Holland Monday evening, police say.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of US-31 and E. 16th Street.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says a woman was riding her bike west on 16th when she was struck by a southbound pickup.

Police say witnesses tried to help the woman and emergency medical responders performed CPR, but the woman died at the scene.

The woman’s name was not immediately released, but police said she was 18.

Witnesses told police that the pickup had a green light at the time of the crash. Police say the truck was not speeding; the limit is 55 mph. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was not injured.

The southbound lanes of US-31 were shut down at E. 16th Street while emergency responders were on the scene.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic conditions

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

