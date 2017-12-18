Related Coverage Amtrak train hurtles onto highway, kills 3

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) — An Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle and killed multiple people was making its first run as part of a higher speed service that local authorities had warned could be dangerous.

Transitdocs.com, a website that maps Amtrak train locations and speeds using data from the railroad’s train tracker app, says Train 501 was going 81.1 mph moments before the derailment Monday.

>>Photos: Deadly Amtrak train derailment

Deadly Amtrak train derailment View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Cars from an Amtrak train that derailed above lie spilled onto Interstate 5, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP) Cars from an Amtrak train remain on the tracks above where other cars spilled below onto Interstate 5 Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) A train derails near Seattle, Washington on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (Washington State Trooper Brooke Bova via Twitter) Cars from an Amtrak train remain on the tracks above where other cars spilled below onto Interstate 5 Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) A train derails near Seattle, Washington on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (Washington State Department of Transportation) This photo provided by Washington State Patrol shows an Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (Washington State Patrol via AP) Cars from an Amtrak train remain on the tracks above where other cars spilled below onto Interstate 5 Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) This photo provided by Danae Orlob shows an Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (Danae Orlob via AP) Cars from an Amtrak train that derailed lie spilled onto Interstate 5, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP)

